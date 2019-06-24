Isotopes snap a 5-game losing streak with an 8-6 win over Reno on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - Fit NHB trained MMA fighter, Tim Means is rehabbing his ankle after he broke it in March, in his fight with Niko Price. This has proved to be the worst injury of his career and its something that he isn't used to.

"This is an all-time first, because usually, I am able to work through something. This one I actually had to sit down on my but and take a humble approach, be patient, and wait it out. I took those painkillers they gave me, everyone knows I had a past with those things, so I tossed those to the back of the shelf and grabbed me some Advil. Right now I am just taking a new approach and looking at things differently and learning as I go", said Tim Means