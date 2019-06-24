Isotopes snap a 5-game losing streak with an 8-6 win over Reno on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes finally notched a win on the road in Reno, and in the process also snapped A 5-game losing streak. The Isotopes beat the Aces on Sunday 8-6 and now head into their 5-game series finale looking to win two in a row.
The Isotopes will wrap up their series with Reno on Monday at 2 p.m. They will then return home to host a 4-game series with Tacoma. Tuesday will kick off the home stand and it will also serve as the 3rd installment on Mariachi night, that game with Tacoma will be at 6:35 p.m.