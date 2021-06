ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes won their 2nd straight game over the Tacoma Rainers on Sunday night. The Topes got off to a quick start and they would keep that momentum in route to an 11-4 victory.

The Isotopes had 6 home runs in this game and improved their overall record to 15-31. The Isotopes and Rainiers will play in game 5 of their 6-game series on Monday at 6:35pm.