Isotopes series opener with Salt Lake postponed due to rain

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Isotopes were slated to open their 3-game home series against Salt Lake on Friday night, but the rain had other plans. The game has been postponed due to rain and will be made up in a two 7-inning doubleheader on Saturday. Game one will start at 4:05 p.m.

The Isotopes released this Friday night:

“Tickets from tonight’s game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2019 home game at Isotopes Park. Tickets can be exchanged throughout the season at the Isotopes Park Box Office.

Saturday’s Blake’s Lotaburger Green Chile Cheeseburgers T-shirt will be given away when gates open at 3:00 p.m. to the first 3,000 fans.

The Isotopes will play game two of the doubleheader as the Green Chile Cheeseburgers. Fireworks are still scheduled to begin at the conclusion of game two, weather permitting.”