Isotopes’ season opener delayed until May

With the MLB announcing Triple-A ball will begin the season on-time, the Albuquerque Isotopes are preparing for the future of the season and how it will look.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The start of the Triple-A season for the Albuquerque Isotopes will be delayed until May 6. The delay was in response to the pandemic with hopes that players can get vaccinated before the start of the season. According to a news release, the Triple-A season is reduced from the original 142 games down to 118 games, with the Isotopes scheduled to play 60 home games. The Isotopes were originally scheduled to open the season with a 12-game homestand starting on April 8 but those games will not be made up.

“We aren’t surprised that MLB has delayed the start of the season, but we are pleased that we now have some extra time to plan given how quickly things are evolving,” said John Traub in a news release, Isotopes Vice President & General Manager. “Our community is so excited about us being able to play after nearly 600 days without a game. We share their excitement and are continuing to work with State and City officials on our Covid-Safe Practices and reopening protocols. The return of Isotopes Baseball promises to be a wonderful and emotional day for all of us.”

According to the same news release, when MLB Spring Training ends at the end of March, teams are expected to continue training at “alternate site” locations within close proximity to their Major League parent cities. That means the Isotopes and Colorado Rockies are currently working on plans to have the Rockies’ alternate site players work out at Isotopes Park from early April until the season is slated to begin in May.

The Isotopes will announce plans for ticket availability and the promotional calendar soon.