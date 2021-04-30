Isotopes releasing more tickets to allow for more fans at home games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are releasing more tickets to home games beginning Saturday. This comes after changes by the state Thursday. The Isotopes originally said they would only be allowed to have 4,000 fans because pods had to be six feet apart, meaning they couldn’t increase capacity to a true 50%.

Now, under new state guidelines, pods can be three feet apart, the new rule applies for performances, presentations, and other spectator events. Because of this, the Isotopes can seat about 6,350 fans. The team is adding more pods for all May home games.

“This is extremely significant,” said John Traub in a news release, Isotopes General Manager. “This is a major step towards the path to normalcy. We’re thrilled that more fans will be able to attend our games to start the season.”

Tickets go on sale Saturday morning at 10 am. Opening night is next Thursday. The same rules apply for New Mexico United games.