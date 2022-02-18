ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are releasing their promotional night schedule. They’ll play at Isotopes Park for 75 games this year with the home opener scheduled for April 12.
Story continues below
- COVID: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham lifts New Mexico mask mandate
- Entertainment: Albuquerque dancer performs during Super Bowl halftime show
- Weird: Can’t find Rice Krispies on store shelves? Here’s why
- Crime: Lapel video shows moments NM Lawmaker arrested for DWI
The mariachis will come back on April 16 for the first homestand of the year. The team has 15 fireworks nights and 21 give-away nights scheduled. Individual game tickets go on sale on Mar. 7.