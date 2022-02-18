ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are releasing their promotional night schedule. They’ll play at Isotopes Park for 75 games this year with the home opener scheduled for April 12.

The mariachis will come back on April 16 for the first homestand of the year. The team has 15 fireworks nights and 21 give-away nights scheduled. Individual game tickets go on sale on Mar. 7.