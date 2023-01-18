ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes announced on Thursday some additional details about the 2023 schedule. The 75-game home schedule features 39 weekend games, 15 fireworks shows, six Mariachis games, 13 matinee games, as well as Dukes retro night and Blake’s Lotaburger Green Chile Cheeseburgers night.

Some of the notable changes to the schedule compared to 2022 include the addition of extra games played during the day, and Friday games pushed back to 6:35 p.m. The team says that fan feedback played a big part in the changes.

The ‘Topes are set to begin the season on March 31 on the road against Round Rock, with the home opener scheduled on Tuesday, April 4 at 6:35 p.m. Single game tickets will go on sale March 6 and the rest of the 2023 promotions schedule is set to release in mid-February.