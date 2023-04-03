ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The opening series ended in their favor. The Albuquerque Isotopes started the Pedro Lopez era on the road at Round Rock last week and came away with a 2-1 series win.

The Isotopes will open the home portion of their schedule Tuesday with a six-game homestand against Salt Lake. Isotopes hitting coach Jordan Pacheco wants the team to remember to have fun with opening night. “You don’t know how many you are going to be a part of,” said Pacheco. “It doesn’t matter what level you’re at. You don’t know if you are going to be here next year. You know, we had a lot of guys last year that played that don’t have jobs right now. I don’t think they realized that that was going to be their last home opener, their last spring training.”

Opening night means new faces for the home crowd. One of the new faces to watch is Nolan Jones. The former Guardians’ top prospect became a member of the Colorado Rockies organization in 2022. He has already been a strong contributor for the Isotopes. Jones has three home runs in three games. Two of the home runs came in the Isotopes’ season opener last Friday night.

Jones is well aware of his strengths on a baseball diamond. “I can play multiple different positions: left, right, third, first. I can pitch a little bit, depending on whether they let me or not,” said Jones. “But, I think that I can play anywhere. I’m going to play the game hard. I am going to try and do whatever I can to help the team win.”

The Isotopes and Salt Lake have a 6:35 p.m. start time Tuesday.