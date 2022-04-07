ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They fell by a run in the season opener on the road. The Albuquerque Isotopes turned the tables on the Oklahoma City Dodgers Wednesday night with a 6-5 victory.

A four run sixth inning was instrumental in the game. The Isotopes went into the inning trailing 4-2. The Isotopes were aided by two walks and two errors in the inning. One of those errors was an infield pop fly by Scott Schebler that was dropped by OKC shortstop Zack McKinstry. It lead to two runs scoring. The bullpen did the work to secure the win once the Isotopes gained the lead. The Isotopes had 9 hits on the night which were all singles. Elehuris Montero, Jonathan Morales and Wynton Bernard all finished 2-for-4 at the plate.