ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On June 8 the University of New Mexico Athletics released its COVID-19 testing numbers and one student-athlete test positive for coronavirus, as well as a staff member. On Tuesday the number is now up to two student-athletes.

UNM football senior wide receiver Jordan Kress took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that his COVID-19 test came back positive. He said in his tweet: