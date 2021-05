ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Preparations are underway for New Mexico United‘s homecoming match this weekend. The baseball field at Isotopes Park has been transformed into a soccer pitch so that United can take on Austin Bold FC on Saturday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are selling fast. There will also be 150 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given out at the pre-game tailgate which starts at 3:30 p.m.

If you get vaccinated, you could get free tickets to a future match.