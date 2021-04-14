Isotopes Park planning for some changes ahead of opening night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening night at Isotopes Park is less than a month away and tickets will be going on sale soon. fans should expect big changes, especially with a new bag policy. The reason Isotopes fans cannot buy tickets yet is that the team is really holding out hope Bernalillo County goes green in the state’s reopening county framework.

“We are prepared for that and that’s one of the reasons we haven’t put tickets on sale yet is, we’re certainly hopeful we can get to green and that would increase the capacity some inside the ballpark. So we’re going to be making an announcement later this week on a plan for ticketing,” said Vice President and General Manager for Albuquerque Isotopes John Traub.

If Bernalillo County goes green before opening night on May 6, the Isotopes could increase capacity from 25% to 50% allowing for about 6,400 people to go to the game. As of right now, here is what the 3,200 fans allowed inside can expect and it’s a lot of what you may think. Social distancing will be required all throughout the park, there will be no hanging out in the concourse and there will also be no berm seating.

Fans also must wear a mask except while eating or drinking. Traub says one of the biggest differences is a change in their bag policy. Backpacks and large purses are no longer allowed. All bags must be clear and no bigger than a gallon-sized Ziplock bag.

“We’re trying to keep our fans and our employees safe, so we don’t want them to have to be digging through people’s items and things like that. So, if we can see through the bag it’s going to make the screening process when they come to the park a lot easier,” said Traub.

Traub also says their new policy is basically what almost every other major stadium in the United States was already doing. Another big change is the move to mostly mobile ticketing and people will need to have their tickets ready to go on their phones. The team says the berm could open up when the county moves up to the green level.