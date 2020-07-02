Isotopes Park in semifinals for ‘Best of the Ballparks’

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a disappointing week for Isotopes fans learning the season has been canceled but you can still show the ‘Topes some love in an online contest. Ballparkdigest.com is hosting the Triple-A Best of the Ballparks competition. Isotopes Park has reached the semi-finals. It’s up against Oklahoma City’s Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to advance to the finals. Voting ends Monday at 3 p.m.

