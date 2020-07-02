Isotopes Park in semifinals for ‘Best of the Ballparks’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico punter Tyson Dyer is ready to improve upon a season that saw him lead the nation in punts inside the 20-yard line. The Lobo senior said he is 100% healthy after hip surgery and six months of rehab.

"It was my punting leg," said Dyer. "Basically, I had extra bone growth and bone spurs that were restricting my movement. I feel like now I can punt and I'm not as sore after I punt and also with my leg swing I've gained a little bit more flexibility and freedom in the hip."