Isotopes outfielder Wynton Bernard has childhood ties to Lobo football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Before stepping foot into Albuquerque as a member of the Isotopes, outfielder Wynton Bernard already had a head full of memories from the Duke City. “We have so many memories here. I mean coming over here with my mom, my dad,” said Bernard.

The memories are from watching Lobo football games. Wynton’s brother Walter, 12 years his senior, was an All-Mountain West defensive back for New Mexico in the late ’90s. “We use to come over every single weekend and watch him play,” said Wynton. “So, now that I’m here, he’s going over places to eat. We’re always like hey, go to Rudy’s, you know, tells me all the good spots. I really want him to come back here and watch me play because that would be cool. I got to see him play here. He should be able to come and see me play.”

There’s are future plans in the works to get Walter into town to see little brother Wynton. In the meantime, Wynton continues to shine for the Isotopes. Wynton is batting .292 with 5 home runs and 13 runs driven in. He signed a free-agent deal with the Colorado Rockies back in January of 2021. Prior to that Bernard has also been invited to training camp with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers. He is waiting patiently for a chance to stick in the big leagues.

Thirty-one-year-old Wynton would love it if that opportunity came with the Rockies. “I’ve been super close a couple of times. Right there, making the big leagues, but hopefully, I can find my niche with the Rockies because I think that’s a good opportunity.”