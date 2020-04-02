Isotopes outfielder Drew Weeks ready to be back in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isotopes outfielder Drew Weeks said Wednesday he is not playing at the moment. The MLB and Minor League season has been pushed back due to COVID-19. The MLB just announced that teams would be supplying Minor League players $400 per week, to help them while the season is not underway.

“I mean, I just applied to Tropical Smoothie. So, I mean I would of had to do something because I physically can’t make it on nothing. I mean, nobody can, but the $400 a week, even though it’s still not that much, its enough to survive on you know,” said Weeks.

Weeks is staying ready for the season though, as his girlfriend is a personal trainer and keeps him in shape. Weeks is ready to get back to Albuquerque and show up for the fans.

“I love you guys, and hang in there. We will be back soon, we will be back in action sooner than you guys think. I plan on hitting a ton of homers to keep you guys happy,” he said.