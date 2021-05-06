Isotopes Opening Day with increased capacity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are now allowed to have more than 6,000 fans in attendance. Fans will be spread out throughout the stadium in pods.

The same setup is planned for New Mexico United‘s home opening game. It could also be the setup for many major entertainment events throughout the summer.

They ask that fans maintain a 3′ distance between themselves and anyone outside of their party. They strongly encourage the use of mobile tickets throughout the 2021 season. Additionally, fans can order concessions items while remaining seated from their phone. Fans will also be able to download concessions menus using QR codes that will be posted around the stadium.

