Isotopes open series against Round Rock with 13-3 victory Saturday night

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Isotopes won their 3rd straight game after taking out Round Rock in their 4-game series opener on Saturday night, 13-3.

The red hot, Drew Weeks got the action started for the Isotopes, as he hit a grand slam in the bottom of the 1st inning. Weeks finished the game 2-for-5 with five RBIs. Over his last 11 games, Weeks is hitting .405 with five home runs and 15 RBIs.

The Isotopes will now dawn their Mariachi uniforms for the final time this season on Sunday for game 2 of 4 with Round Rock. That game will start at 6:05 p.m.