Isotopes open 6 game home stand against OKC Dodgers with a victory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time this season the Albuquerque Isotopes put together back to back victories. The Isotopes started a six game home stand against the Oklahoma City Dodgers with a 8-4 win. The Isotopes got six strong innings on the hill from Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland. The former Isotopes standout struck out 4 batters, allowed 2 hits and 1 run. Freeland is coming back from a shoulder injury and said after the game that he felt good. Taylor Motter put the first run on the board for the Isotopes in the bottom of the second inning with a solo shot to left field. The Isotopes added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth with a two run shot from Sam Hillard leading the way. The Isotopes and OKC will play the second game of their series Friday. Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger is expected to be in the lineup for OKC as he makes his way back to the big club from a calf injury. Game time Friday is 6:30 pm.
