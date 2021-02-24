Isotopes, New Mexico United thrilled to allow fans back at games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the big changes announced by the state on Wednesday, was allowing 25% of maximum capacity at outdoor sporting events in the Yellow Level. This means fans can attend Albuquerque Isotopes and New Mexico United games.

The Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park has been quiet for the last year. With the new changes announced, about 3,000 fans will be there cheering at the stadium sooner than later. “We want to be part of the healing process, and baseball has always been part of the healing process and we want to be able to take on the responsibility very seriously and we’re excited about that potential,” said John Traub, the General Manager with the Isotopes.

The state’s announcement is the first step in the Isotopes playing this season. The Isotopes are tentatively scheduled to have their first game at home, with fans, on April 8.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico United are also thrilled to play in front of their fans at Isotope Park this season. The soccer team played all their games last season out of state because of the public health order.

“I think we’re looking at between 3,000 to 4,000 fans and supporters socially distant and safe and I think at 4,000 fans it’s going to sound like 14,000 on opening night. I just can’t wait to get started and can’t wait to see everybody there,” said Peter Trevisani, the owner of the New Mexico United.

He expects to have their first regular-season game at home in front of fans sometime in early May and is optimistic they’ll have fans at their preseason games next month at Isotope Park. If Bernalillo County moves to the Green Level, the Isotopes and United could have fans at 50% capacity, and 75% in the Turquoise Level.