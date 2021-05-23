Isotopes needs votes for ‘best ballpark’ contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes need your help in the “final four” round for best Triple-A Ballpark. The contest, put on by Ballpark Digest, pits the Isotopes Park against the Las Vegas Aviators ballpark.

The Isotopes advanced winning two very close rounds as the “11 Seed” in the bracket. They currently trail 54 to 46% in the contest. Voting ends Monday at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time.