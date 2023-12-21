ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes offseason of accolades continued on Thursday as they were named the Top Triple-A organization of 2023 by Baseball America. The Isotopes are this year’s recipient of the Bob Freitas Award given out annually by Baseball America.

The award is given to the organization with the best operating franchise, in terms of business, the fan experience, and everything that goes into community involvement. “It’s really symbolic of two decades plus now of operating a certain way that they determine to be a certain level of excellence,” said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. “They’ve decided to honor us with that award so, we’re humbled by it. We go about our business the same year in and year out, whether or not we’re winning awards. This offseason has been pretty cool. We’ve been decorated with a few different awards and that’s kind of neat.”

It’s the second time the Isotopes has been honored with the award. They also won in 2007.