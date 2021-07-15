Isotopes make it six straight wins in 8-5 defeat over Sugar Land

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes defeated Sugar Land Skeeters Thursday 8-5 in the first contest of a six-game homestand. Ryan Vilade got the scoring started for the Isotopes in the bottom of the first inning with an inside-the-park home run. Vilade would later return to drive in a run in the bottom of the third inning to make the game 2-1 in favor of the Isotopes.

The hot-hitting Connor Joe added more to the Isotopes total in the third with a ground ball to center to spring Greg Bird and make it a 3-1 game. Taylor Motter grounded in another Isotopes run in the third. He later returned in the 5th inning to launch a three-run homer. With the win, the Isotopes improved to 25-35 while Sugar Land dropped to 34-26. The Isotopes and Sugar Land will play the second game of their series Friday at 6:35 pm at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

