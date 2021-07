ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Leonid "THE LION" Grachev is a 31-year-old professional boxer that is a native of Moscow, Russia. The 6-foot-6-inch heavyweight boxer has been training solely on boxing for the last nine years and he has seen a lot of success.

"I have won the New Mexico Golden Gloves, the Colorado Golden Gloves three times, I have won two national championships and two regional championships. I have got really heavy hands. I have got a lot of experience and I have seen everything, "said Grachev. "I have trained with some of the best boxers in the world, and the culmination of everything, my size, my speed, my strength, it really plays to my strengths and a lot of guys can't handle that."