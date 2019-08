ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes took the first lead in their game with Las Vegas on Wednesday after a solo home run from Drew Butera. Butera now has nine home runs on the year, but that lead would not last.

Las Vegas went on to score three more runs, and that would be enough to edge out the Isotopes on Thursday, 3-2. The ‘Topes will now wrap up their home schedule on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Player awards will also be given out before first pitch on Thursday night.