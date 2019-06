ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes were looking for their second consecutive win on Monday against New Orleans, but they would fall short 5-3. Kyle Freeland got the start for the ‘Topes Monday night and looked good, as he went 6 innings and only allowed 2 runs on 5 hits.

The Isotopes will host their series finale with the Baby Cakes on Tuesday at 12:05 p.m.