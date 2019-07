ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Isotopes didn’t have the performance they wanted on Sunday night, as Salt Lake completed the 3-game sweep with a 10-4 win in their series finale.

The Topes made it a 3-3 game in the 7th inning, but the Bees went on to score 7 more runs and garner the sweep. The Isotopes are now 45-62 on the year and they will not be back in the Lab until august 7th.

The Team will get Monday off and then hit the road for a 7-game stretch, starting with Memphis on Tuesday at 5:35 p.m.