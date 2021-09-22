Isotopes, local distillery launch ‘Watermelon Walk-Off’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are teaming up with Safe House Distillery to get more people to the ballpark. For every can sold of the new ‘Watermelon Walk-Off,’ the Isotopes will donate one ticket to the ‘Take You Out to the Ball Game’ program which donates tickets to local non-profits.

“It really was kind of a match made in heaven. We said how can we do something that is community-based that will resonate within this state and really be featured here at the ballpark which is an exciting thing for everybody,” said Isotopes General Manager John Traub.

The cocktail is a watermelon lemonade vodka drink and is sold at Isotopes Park starting on Thursday and in select retail stores.

