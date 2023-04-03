ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are set for their home opener on Tuesday at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. against the Salt Lake Bees.

Ahead of the game will be plenty of pre-game festivities including the presentation to the City of Albuquerque from the Isotopes with a check of $1.5 million for rent and surcharge payments from last year’s season. The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by retiring New Mexico Weatherman Steve Stucker. The presentation of colors will be by Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue followed by the National Anthem sung by Catherine Powdrell. She will also sing God Bless America during the middle of the seventh inning.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 2,000 fans will receive an Orbit fleece blanket. Tickets are still available online.