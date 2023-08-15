ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jordan Pacheco has played major league baseball and starred for the UNM Lobos and La Cueva High Bears. On Sunday, he will experience something new. Pacheco is getting his own bobblehead.

The first 3,000 fans attending the Isotopes game against the El Paso Chihuahuas will get one.

“It’s cool,” said Pacheco. “And, the structure of it, how it was presented, it’s great. They did a great job. So, I’m really thankful that I actually get to have a bobblehead.” I think as a player, It’s good for the ego but, you don’t, you know.”

When asked if family members will want a bobblehead, Pacheco’s answer created laughter.

“My kids want one each,” said Pacheco. “So, we will at least have three in the house. My mom will probably have the other 2,500 and something, so we’ll see. Everybody keeps texting me, acting like they want one. So, we’ll see at the end of the day. I’m really skeptical on that one. I feel like I’ll give somebody one, and it’s going to end up in the trash but, you know.”

The Isotopes and El Paso Chihuahuas have a 1:35 p.m. start time Sunday. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m.