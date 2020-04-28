Isotopes help raise funds for local food bank through MiLB CommUNITY First initiative

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes is joining a new initiative to help raise funds for local food banks and to honor those on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Isotopes are now part of the Minor League Baseball’s CommUNITY First campaign in conjunction with Feeding America to help make sure families across the United States that are impacted by COVID-19 are able to have access to food.

“Since our inception in 2003, the Isotopes have taken our role as a leader in the community very seriously,” said Isotopes General Manager John Traub in a press release. “The mission of this program is to bring our community even closer together, and fans’ donations can help millions of people in need during this uncertain time.”

Isotopes fans are encouraged to donate to CommUNITY First through May 31. Fans are able to choose how much they would like to donate and can select the Isotopes as the recipient of their donation.

The funds will be directed to Roadrunner Food Bank. For every $10 that is donated, the Isotopes will donate one ticket to a local hero during the pandemic to a future home game.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources