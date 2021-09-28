Isotopes happy with their return in 2021 season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes wrapped up their home schedule on Monday night and it was one to remember. “I will tell you this, I think this was the most important season that we have ever had here. You know, I just finished my 34th year in baseball and even for me personally, I don’t think I have ever had a more important season under my bet and certainly, we have not had one that’s more important than this,” said Isotopes General Manager John Traub.

It meant a lot to the organization to bring baseball back to Albuquerque but it was also important to do it safely. This year was a success because the Isotopes had the highest attended game in the minor leagues on July 4, finished at the top of overall attendance in Minor League Baseball. They didn’t have one COVID-19 outbreak at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park all season.

“People did not have to come this year but they did and we are very appreciative of that. I mean, it’s not just this year right, they have been supporting us ever since 2003, and early in the first homestand next year we are expecting to hit our 10 millionth fan. We would have hit this year under normal circumstances, but nothing was normal about this year. So, we can look forward to that next year,” said Traub.

The Isotopes still have five games remaining in their 2021 season and they start their road series with Sacramento on Wednesday at 8:05 p.m.