ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes 2019 season came to an end on Monday, and it wasn’t the best way to end their year, as the Fresno Grizzlies capped off a four-game sweep with a 6-5 victory.

Roberto Ramos did hit his 30th homerun in this loss and earned his 105rh RBI. The Isotopes finish with a 60-80 overall record.