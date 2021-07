ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes game with El Paso was postponed on Monday night. The Topes took a 3-0 lead on El Paso, but the Chihuahuas would tie this game at 3 in the top of the 5th before this game would be stopped due to weather.

The game will resume on Tuesday at 4:35 p.m. in the 5th inning and it will be played through the ninth. A seven-inning game will be played immediately after that to wrap up the series.