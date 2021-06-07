Isotopes fall for a second straight game to Las Vegas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Greg Bird homered twice, but it was not enough to rescue the Albuquerque Isotopes from a 9-8 setback against the Las Vegas Aviators. It’s the fifth of a six-game series and unlocked a tie between the two clubs who entered the night at two wins each.

The loss dropped the Isotopes to 9-20 on the season while Las Vegas improved to one game over .500 at 15-14. The two teams will close out their series with a matinee game Tuesday. Game time at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park is 12:05 p.m.