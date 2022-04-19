ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Dukes started a six-game series on the road at Round Rock with a 3-2 loss. Both teams were only able to produce one run through six innings.

Isotopes pitcher Dillion Overton tossed six innings of one-hit ball, striking out five and allowing four hits, which included a home run. The home run by Sherten Apostel in the second inning gave Round Rock a 1-0 lead until the top of the fifth when Taylor Snyder hit a solo shot to left field for the Isotopes.

It was Snyder’s first home run of the season and it broke up a no-hit bid from Round Rock pitcher A.J. Alexy. A Carlos Perez solo home run gave the Isotopes a 2-1 advantage, but Round Rock would score two runs in their half of the inning on a pair of RBI singles from Yohel Pozo and Bubba Thompson.

Game two of the six-game series is Wednesday at 6:05 pm.