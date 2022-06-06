ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are now 24-30 on the year after they saw a 3-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday night against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The Isotopes jumped out early in this game, but it was a back and forth game after that.

The Space Cowboys ended it in the bottom of the 11th inning with a walk-off RBI single. The Isotopes will now return home to host El Paso in a 3-game set, game one will be on Tuesday at 6:35pm.