ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Isotopes ended their homestand against the Reno Aces on Friday with a 15-14 loss. The Aces took 3 out of 4 with the Topes in their Albuquerque series.

The Isotopes are now 34-47 on the season after this 10 inning loss on Friday night. They will now hit the road for a 4-game road series in Sacramento.