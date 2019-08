ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Isotopes looked to take 3 out of 4 games heading into their series finale with Fresno on Sunday night, but the Isotopes would fall 5-3.

The Isotopes will now head into their final home series of the season. The Topes will play Las Vegas in a 4-game series starting on Monday at 6:35 p.m.