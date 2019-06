The Isotopes dropped their second straight game at home on Sunday night. It hasn’t been the best start to their nine-game homestand, as they fell 16-8 in Game 2 of their four-game series with Sacramento.

The Topes racked up 8 runs on 13 hits, but the Rivercats would get 16 runs on 16 hits and score 10 runs in the final 2 innings of this ball game.

The Topes and Rivercats will be back in action again on Monday at 1:35 p.m.