ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes wrapped up their first series at home this season. The Topes lost to the Tacoma Rainiers in game 6 of 6 on Sunday 12-11. Tacoma may have edged out the Topes on Sunday, but they finished with 4 wins in this 6-game series.

Tacoma jumped out early in this game on Sunday, as they scored 9 runs in the first inning. The Isotopes would rally in the 3rd inning though, as they hit two home runs and racked up 6 runs. The Isotopes went on to score 5 more runs, but the Rainiers would edge them out in the end.

The Isotopes showed off the long ball in this series, as they finished with 12 home runs and 3 grand slams in the 6-game series at home.

The Isotopes will now hit the road to play round rock in a 6-game set, game one will be on Tuesday.