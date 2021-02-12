Isotopes division will look different with new MLB plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the minor league baseball season starts the Albuquerque Isotopes will be competing in the 10 teams Triple-A West Division; Gone is the 16 team Pacific Coast League. It’s one of the changes coming as Major League Baseball makes a change in how in the structuring of how it will govern and operate the minor leagues and development system.

In an effort to make the Minor League experience better for players, coaches, and fans, the plan calls for modernization of playing facilities, increases in players’ salaries, less travel for players, and a better setup for the league geographically. The change in the division is the biggest change for the Isotopes who are currently being looked on as a model operation for minor league baseball.

“We are one of the most stable operations in the industry and major league baseball, quite frankly, wants more operations like ours, want more stadiums, fan bases, corporate support, media support, just the community involvement,” said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. “They look at us as being a model franchise. We appreciate that.” The season will start in April and the Isotopes are hoping COVID-19 doesn’t interfere like it did last year, wiping out all of minor league baseball.

“Basically because we didn’t have any games last year and weren’t able to realize any of our revenue streams that we normally have, we lost pretty much a hundred percent of all of our revenue from 2020,” said Traub. He didn’t have a definitive number on how much was lost, but Traub said it will take a long time to recoup all of the losses from 2020.