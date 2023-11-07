ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes/Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico have won an award for the third time. The team was named the 2023 Copa de la Diversión Campeon, presented by Nationwide, at the annual Minor League Baseball Fall Meetings award ceremony.

The ‘Topes have previously won the award in 2018 and 2019. “We are extremely grateful to win the Copa de la Diversion aware once again,” said Isotopes General Manager John Taub in a statement. “It has always been important for us to engage and embrace the Albuquerque and New Mexico communities in the most authentic ways possible, whether that’s through our Lowrider Night, Cinco de Mayo celebrations, or bringing in traditional food, dancers, and music performers. Thank you to all the fans and the Isotopes staff for making each Mariachi Night special.”

The Copa de la Diversion began in 2018 as a season-long event series designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with a Minor League Baseball team