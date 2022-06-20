ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The rain once again put a halt on play at Isotopes Park, but the Isotopes would complete a 6-game sweep over Salt Lake, and also win their 7th straight, in an 11-5 rain shortened victory on Sunday.

This marks the first time in franchise history that Isotopes have swept a 6-game series. The Isotopes racked up 11 runs on 12 hits in this game, that only made it to the top of the 7th inning before being delayed by rain. The umpires decided to call this game an Isotopes victory later, as they completed the allotted 5 innings to make it a complete game.

The Isotopes will now hit the road to play at Las Vegas in a 6-game series starting on Tuesday.