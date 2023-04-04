ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It never the start that counts in the end, but the finish. The Albuquerque Isotopes experienced that in their home opening 7-5 win against Salt Lake Tuesday night.

Jo Adell blasted a two run shot in the top of the first inning to put Salt Lake on top 2-0. Kevin Padio followed up in the top of the 4th inning with a solo blast to give the visiting Bees a 3-0 advantage. The Isotopes would go down 5-1 before starting to work their way back. A Brenton Doyle two run homer in the 7th made it a 5-3 ball game. A Michael Toglia two run triple tied the game at 5.

Nolan Jones went into tonight’s contest with three home runs in three games. Jones delivered a 2 run double in the bottom of the 8th inning to unlock a 5 all tie and give the Isotopes the go ahead runs for the win. The two teams will meet in game two at Rio Grande Field at Isotopes Park Wednesday. The game has a 6:35 pm start time.