ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are joining forces with the Colorado Rockies to help New Mexicans affected by wildfires in the state. The two teams have donated $20,000 to the All Together New Mexico Fund.

The fund was created by the governor’s office to help people struggling during COVID. Now it’s morphed into a fund to help New Mexicans for a variety of reasons.

“It was something the Colorado Rockies came to us and they said hey what can we do to partner with you in the state of New Mexico. They’ve been victimized by wildfires throughout Colorado as well, so they wanted to do something to show their partnership throughout the state of New Mexico, so we thought this was an ideal fit,” said Isotopes General Manager John Traub.

Traub continued by saying that the community has supported them for the last 20 years and their organization wants to continue to support not only the local community but the entire state.