ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes finished out their home stand with the Sacramento River Cats on a high note, as they won 16-8 on Sunday. The Isotopes racked up 16 runs on 21 hits in this victory.

With this win the Topes split the series with Sacramento, 3-games a piece, and they will now hit the road for 6-games. The Isotopes will kick off their series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday at 10:05am.