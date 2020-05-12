Isotopes celebrating greatest home wins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isotopes fans missing baseball will get a chance to relive the team’s greatest wins this week. Starting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. you can watch all seven walk-off wins from the 2017 season on Facebook Live.
Wednesday, the Isotopes Facebook page will bring back Brandon Barnes for ‘Topes Tales.’ Thursday, the Isotopes will celebrate Brandon Barnes’s game-saving diving catch and the walk-off home run from 2016.
