Isotopes celebrating greatest home wins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Golf courses just opened up across the state of New Mexico, and across the board, it seems like things are getting more back to normal when it comes to golf. Local pro, Sean Carlon is now gearing up to play in the Scottsdale Open in Arizona, which is the first big professional tournament to be played in the southwest since the pandemic started.

Carlon just wrapped up his practice round on Monday and will compete from Tuesday to Thursday with the winning prize being $20,000. Carlon made the decision to move down to Phoenix prior to this event, to get his career back in motion.