Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Isotopes celebrating greatest home wins

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isotopes fans missing baseball will get a chance to relive the team’s greatest wins this week. Starting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. you can watch all seven walk-off wins from the 2017 season on Facebook Live.

Wednesday, the Isotopes Facebook page will bring back Brandon Barnes for ‘Topes Tales.’ Thursday, the Isotopes will celebrate Brandon Barnes’s game-saving diving catch and the walk-off home run from 2016.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss