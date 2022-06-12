ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes celebrated Play Ball Weekend by inviting kids with special needs to experience the thrill of baseball. It’s Play Ball Weekend across all major league clubs, with each one holding events.

The Isotopes chose to hold an adaptive skills clinic. “This is for kids, age 5 to 15,” said Michelle Montoya, director of community relations for the Albuquerque Isotopes. “It is for kids with intellectual or physical disabilities and we really wanted to give an opportunity for all kids to be able to come out, learn some baseball, and have fun.”

The event was free. Participants were able to learn fundamental baseball skills from actual Isotopes players. All the kids News 13 talked to said they had a great time and can’t wait for the next event.