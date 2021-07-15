Isotopes’ Burcham headed to Olympics with team Italy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Isotopes outfielder Scott Burcham has temporarily left the team because he is headed to the Olympics as a member of Team Italy. Burcham is the second active Isotopes player to leave for the games.

John Gall did the same during the Olympics in Beijing in 2008. “It’s a great opportunity for him, he played in the World Baseball Classic a couple of years ago for team Israel and he’s getting the chance to go to the Olympics,” said Isotopes Manager Warren Schaeffer. “I mean, every guy on this team would want to do that and that sounds like an awesome opportunity. He’s earned it and I am happy for him.”

Burcham and team Italy start competing on July 23.