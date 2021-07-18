Isotopes bounce back on Saturday with 10-7 win over Sugar Land

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes bounced back from a loss on Friday night, beating the Sugar Land Skeeters 10-7 on Saturday. The Isotopes have now won seven of their last eight games, and this one was big as the ‘Topes made a strong push to regain the lead in the 6th inning.
The Isotopes are now 26-36 on the season and they will play the Skeeters in game four of six on Sunday at 6:05 p.m.